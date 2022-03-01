Columbus Zoo announces masks will now be optional

In an update posted to Facebook, the zoo said masks are now optional in all areas.

POWELL, Ohio — Masks are now optional at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, officials announced Tuesday.

The zoo “strongly recommended” indoor masking for all visitors back in August, regardless of vaccination status. In an effort to protect the animals, mask wearing was required on some designated tours.

In an update posted to Facebook, the zoo said masks are now optional in all areas. That includes during tours and behind-the-scenes experiences, according to the post.

This latest update comes just one day after Franklin County Public Health announced plans to remove the universal mask advisory for all residents, including schools, employers and other public indoor settings. Also on Monday, Columbus Public Health officials recommended the cities of Columbus and Worthington remove mask mandates no sooner than March 7.

The lifted mandates come amid a steady decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across Ohio. As of last Thursday, the state’s cases have dropped by more than 90% since first peaking in min-January.