Hocking Hills' annual Holiday Treasure Hunt kicks off this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hocking Hills is kicking off the holiday season with its annual "Holiday Treasure Hunt."
The treasure hunt began on Nov. 1 and will run through Dec. 12. Visitors can collect stamps from participating stores in downtown Logan for a chance to win 25 different prizes.
According to a press release, prizes include gift certificates, gift baskets, works of art, lunch and dinner for four, a two-night getaway for four people and more.
To participate, visitors have to download a treasure hunt map or pick up a copy at the Hocking Hills Regional Welcome Center and collect a minimum of six stamps while exploring local stores. Find a copy of the digital map here.
“So many people are moving away from giving mass produced of gifts and instead giving locally made presents and gifts of unforgettable experiences,” said Hocking Hills Tourism Association Executive Director Karen Raymore. “The Hocking Hills is the perfect place to find both. There really is no better gift than one-of-a-kind artwork."