Hocking Hills' annual Holiday Treasure Hunt kicks off this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hocking Hills is kicking off the holiday season with its annual "Holiday Treasure Hunt."

The treasure hunt began on Nov. 1 and will run through Dec. 12. Visitors can collect stamps from participating stores in downtown Logan for a chance to win 25 different prizes.

According to a press release, prizes include gift certificates, gift baskets, works of art, lunch and dinner for four, a two-night getaway for four people and more.

To participate, visitors have to download a treasure hunt map or pick up a copy at the Hocking Hills Regional Welcome Center and collect a minimum of six stamps while exploring local stores. Find a copy of the digital map here.