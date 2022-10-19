New rides, restaurants coming to Kings Island next year

The 364-acre amusement park and water park near Cincinnati will be adding two new rides, "Cargo Loco" and "Sol Spin," and two restaurants.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kings Island announced Wednesday that a new ancient-themed amusement park section will open next year.

The 364-acre amusement park and water park near Cincinnati will be adding two new rides and two restaurants for families to enjoy.

Coming in 2023, the "Adventure Port" builds upon the same themes as the classic ride "Adventure Express," where visitors are taken through an old, ancient mine shaft.

Kings Island describes the upcoming park addition as, "an ancient civilization with its mighty city carved out of stone." The new rides are meant to take on the thrill of an adventure in an ancient city.

Adventure Port will be located between Coney Mall and Action Zone.

One of the planned rides, "Sol Spin," will send visitors flying 60 feet through the air at 15 mph. The ride will appear as an immense ancient sun disk.

The other ride, "Cargo Loco," will allow guests to ride in shipping barrels that will send them around and around.

Additionally, two new restaurants will be added to the themed stop. "The Mercado" takes on the look of an old boat dock and will celebrate cultures coming together, according to the website.

"Enrique's" will be a quick grab-and-go stop for those in a hurry that offers tacos, salads, burrito bowls and sides.