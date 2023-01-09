Columbus Greek Festival, Obetz Zucchinifest among Labor Day weekend events around central Ohio

OHIO, USA — There’s lots of events going on throughout central Ohio Labor Day weekend.
Some events include:
- Obetz Zucchinifest – Obetz
- Columbus Greek Festival – Columbus
- St. Michael Festival – Worthington
- Ohio Cup Vintage Baseball Festival – Columbus
- Canal Winchester Labor Day Festival – Canal Winchester
- Upper Arlington Labor Day Arts Festival – Upper Arlington
- Labor Day Lions Club Fish Fry and Parade – Pickerington
- Vintage Market Days “Falling for Vintage” – Croton
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Columbus Greek Festival.
“We spend the entire year getting ready for this event,” John Bizios, a Columbus Greek Festival committee member, said.
The festival features everything from music to dancing to jewelry, and of course, lots of food. All of the food at the festival is cooked by members of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral. The event spans from inside the cathedral to outside on the corner of High Street and Goodale Boulevard.
Bizios said they’ve been preparing food for months in anticipation of nearly 30,000 visitors this weekend.
"All the various things that people associate with good Greek cooking,” Bizios said.
Obetz Zucchinifest is celebrating its 37th year of food, rides, entertainment and live music.
"This is the diamond in the rough that people may not know about, but you should come out and check us out,” said Angela Kirk, mayor of Obetz.
The festival features everything from zucchini bread to zucchini funnel cake to zucchini fries to zucchini ice cream.
Kirk added, "legend has it that every other vegetable was taken up, so you had the sweet corn you all had the other vegetables so…” they were left with zucchini.
As the city prepares for roughly 125,000 visitors to pass through this weekend, there will also be live music each night.
Kirk said it's like a homecoming for the community.
“We have people that may have left here, not many do leave but when they do they all come back here, all of their families come back into town to make sure they visit the festival."