Pentatonix stopping in Columbus as part of new holiday tour

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Pentatonix is already gearing up for the holiday season as the acapella group is set to bring its holiday cheer to Columbus in December.
The group’s holiday tour, “Pentatonix: The Most Wonderful Tour Of The Year” will kick off on Nov. 14 in California. The tour will stop at Nationwide Arena on Dec. 2.
Tickets go on sale on Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. You can learn more about tickets on the official Pentatonix website.
Additionally, Pentatonix is releasing its seventh holiday album, the 12th album overall, in the fall. “The Greatest Christmas Hits” will feature 23 of the group’s top holiday songs and eight new tracks. A release date has not been announced.
You can see the full list of tour dates below.
11/14 — Greater Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs
11/16 — Lincoln, CA @ The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
11/18 — Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center
11/19 — Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center
11/21 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
11/25 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
11/26 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
11/27 — Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at the Mark
11/30 — Evansville, IN @ Ford Center
12/2 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
12/3 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
12/6 — Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center
12/7 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
12/9 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
12/11 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
12/13 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
12/14 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
12/16 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
12/17 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
12/19 — Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
12/21 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center