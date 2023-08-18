Pentatonix stopping in Columbus as part of new holiday tour

Additionally, Pentatonix is releasing its seventh holiday album in the fall.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Pentatonix is already gearing up for the holiday season as the acapella group is set to bring its holiday cheer to Columbus in December.

The group’s holiday tour, “Pentatonix: The Most Wonderful Tour Of The Year” will kick off on Nov. 14 in California. The tour will stop at Nationwide Arena on Dec. 2.

Tickets go on sale on Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. You can learn more about tickets on the official Pentatonix website .

Additionally, Pentatonix is releasing its seventh holiday album, the 12th album overall, in the fall. “The Greatest Christmas Hits” will feature 23 of the group’s top holiday songs and eight new tracks. A release date has not been announced.

You can see the full list of tour dates below.

11/14 — Greater Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs

11/16 — Lincoln, CA @ The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort

11/18 — Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center

11/19 — Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center

11/21 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

11/25 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

11/26 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

11/27 — Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at the Mark

11/30 — Evansville, IN @ Ford Center

12/2 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

12/3 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

12/6 — Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center

12/7 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

12/9 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

12/11 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

12/13 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

12/14 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

12/16 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

12/17 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

12/19 — Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena