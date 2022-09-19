Searching for the perfect pumpkin or apples? Here's 10 fun-filled central Ohio farms.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's that time of the year again. Leaves will soon be falling, the days are growing cooler and many Ohioans are on the search for fun-filled autumn events.
Well, look no further — 10TV has gathered a list of area farms for you and your family to explore this fall season.
Find your porch-perfect pumpkin, delicious apples and giant corn mazes at one of the central Ohio farms listed below.
Circle S Farms | 9015 London Groveport Road, Grove City
Fall Fun Days are now in session at Circle S Farms, featuring hayrides, a "fun barn," a petting zoo, corn and sunflower mazes and a bale cave.
Freeman's Farm | 6142 Lewis Center Road, Galena
This fall destination in Galena has all the fall favorites: pumpkins, apples, candy, kettle corn and hayrides. Stop here for your farm fix and experience a hayride through the woods of Freeman's Farm.
Leeds Farm | 8738 Marysville Road, Ostrander
Looking for a farm with tons of activities? Leeds Farm not only has pumpkins, but also hayrides, mini zip lines, mountain slides, racer slides, tube time, the "Pumpkin Jump," pig races and more.
Lehner’s Farm | 2920 state Route 203, Radnor
Have you ever bowled with a pumpkin? Here's your chance. This Radnor farm has activities for all ages. Try not to get lost in a 10-acre corn maze, send things flying 100-feet across a field with a giant slingshot, visit farm animals and race others while hopping in a feed sack at this stop.
Lohstroh Family Farms | 15632 SR 56 SE, Mt. Sterling
For those looking for pumpkins and homemade home goods, Lohstroh Family Farms has a market where visitors can buy fruits and vegetables as well as soap, candles, ornaments, toys, scarves and decorations.
Lynd Fruit Farm | 9399 Morse Road SW, Pataskala
Lynd Fruit Farm can satisfy your sweet tooth with farm-fresh fruits at their market, or pick your own berries, apples and pumpkins. The farm also has a corn maze and an apple cannon that visitors can try.
The MAiZE at Little Darby Creek | 8657 Axe Handle Road, Milford Center
This a-MAiZE-ing farm has dedicated its cornfield maze design to the 100th anniversary of the Ohio Stadium. Visitors can navigate their way through the maze, play paintball and laser tag and pick their dream pumpkin from the Milford Center farm.
Millers Country Farms | 2493 SR 37 W, Delaware
Millers Country Farm is a great stop for those looking to pick up some fresh fall flowers. The farm and greenhouses are open to guests through October. You can pick up pumpkins, apple cider, mums and more here.
Pigeon Roost Farm | 4413 National Road SW, Hebron
Pigeon Roost Farm has over 20 acres of activities for guests, including hoops, swings, slides, a maze and plenty of friendly farm animals. New to the farm this year are two Pumpkin Vine Zip Lines and a Corn Barn.
Van Buren Acres | 5066 Keller Road, Hebron
Thousands of pumpkins grow at this farm in Hebron, ready to be taken home. Van Buren Acres also has fall decorations for those wanting to spruce up their home this season.