Searching for the perfect pumpkin or apples? Here's 10 fun-filled central Ohio farms.

10TV has compiled a list of area farms where you can get your pumpkin, apple and corn maze fix.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's that time of the year again. Leaves will soon be falling, the days are growing cooler and many Ohioans are on the search for fun-filled autumn events.

Well, look no further — 10TV has gathered a list of area farms for you and your family to explore this fall season.

Find your porch-perfect pumpkin, delicious apples and giant corn mazes at one of the central Ohio farms listed below.

Circle S Farms | 9015 London Groveport Road, Grove City

Fall Fun Days are now in session at Circle S Farms, featuring hayrides, a "fun barn," a petting zoo, corn and sunflower mazes and a bale cave.

Freeman's Farm | 6142 Lewis Center Road, Galena

This fall destination in Galena has all the fall favorites: pumpkins, apples, candy, kettle corn and hayrides. Stop here for your farm fix and experience a hayride through the woods of Freeman's Farm.

🌻 It's a beautiful day to begin our 2022 Fall Festival!! Posted by Freeman's Farm on Saturday, September 17, 2022

Leeds Farm | 8738 Marysville Road, Ostrander

Looking for a farm with tons of activities? Leeds Farm not only has pumpkins, but also hayrides, mini zip lines, mountain slides, racer slides, tube time, the "Pumpkin Jump," pig races and more.

Lehner’s Farm | 2920 state Route 203, Radnor

Have you ever bowled with a pumpkin? Here's your chance. This Radnor farm has activities for all ages. Try not to get lost in a 10-acre corn maze, send things flying 100-feet across a field with a giant slingshot, visit farm animals and race others while hopping in a feed sack at this stop.

Birthday parties and group events are so much fun at the farm! Taking reservations now for fall events: http://lehnerpumpkins.com/plan-a-visit/groups/ Posted by Lehner's Pumpkin Farm on Thursday, September 1, 2022

Lohstroh Family Farms | 15632 SR 56 SE, Mt. Sterling

For those looking for pumpkins and homemade home goods, Lohstroh Family Farms has a market where visitors can buy fruits and vegetables as well as soap, candles, ornaments, toys, scarves and decorations.

Lynd Fruit Farm | 9399 Morse Road SW, Pataskala

Lynd Fruit Farm can satisfy your sweet tooth with farm-fresh fruits at their market, or pick your own berries, apples and pumpkins. The farm also has a corn maze and an apple cannon that visitors can try.

The MAiZE at Little Darby Creek | 8657 Axe Handle Road, Milford Center

This a-MAiZE-ing farm has dedicated its cornfield maze design to the 100th anniversary of the Ohio Stadium. Visitors can navigate their way through the maze, play paintball and laser tag and pick their dream pumpkin from the Milford Center farm.

Millers Country Farms | 2493 SR 37 W, Delaware

Millers Country Farm is a great stop for those looking to pick up some fresh fall flowers. The farm and greenhouses are open to guests through October. You can pick up pumpkins, apple cider, mums and more here.

Time to decorate for fall! Miller's Country Gardens has mums, flowering cabbage, flowering kale, decorative pumpkins, gourds, decorative fall yard signs, small and large straw bales and lots more. Posted by Miller's Country Gardens on Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Pigeon Roost Farm | 4413 National Road SW, Hebron

Pigeon Roost Farm has over 20 acres of activities for guests, including hoops, swings, slides, a maze and plenty of friendly farm animals. New to the farm this year are two Pumpkin Vine Zip Lines and a Corn Barn.

Van Buren Acres | 5066 Keller Road, Hebron