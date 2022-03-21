2022-23 Broadway In Columbus features 6 shows, kicks off with 'Hairspray'

The season kicks off with "Hairspray" featuring Columbus' own Andrew Levitt, also known as Nina West.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts and Broadway in Columbus announced the lineup for the 2022-2023 season Monday night.

The six-show season includes five productions never before seen in Columbus.

The season kicks off with "Hairspray" featuring Columbus' own Andrew Levitt, also known as Nina West on Nov. 8.

The other shows are "Six", "Beetlejuice", "Ain't Too Proud - The Life And Times of the Temptations", "To Kill A Mockingbird" and Disney's "Frozen".

In addition, the season will include two add-on productions. The shows, Elf The Musical and Annie, are not included but subscribers will have the chance to purchase tickets prior to general public sales.

Current subscribers have until April 15 to renew and new subscriptions can be purchased beginning May 17.

For subscriptions, tickets, or other information, you can call 800-294-1892 or in-person at CBUSArts Ticket Center located at 39 E. State Street.

The schedule is as follows:

HAIRSPRAY | November 8-13, 2022 | Ohio Theatre

HAIRSPRAY, Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960’s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?

Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including “Welcome to the 60’s,” “Good Morning Baltimore” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat,” HAIRSPRAY is “fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!” (The New York Times).

This all-new touring production will reunite Broadway’s award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O’Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring HAIRSPRAY to a new generation of theater audiences.

SIX | January 24-29, 2023 | Ohio Theatre

From Tudor queens to pop princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! This new, original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over. The New York Times says SIX “TOTALLY RULES!” (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as “Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for! The Broadway season got supercharged!”

BEETLEJUICE | March 7-12, 2023 | Ohio Theatre

It’s showtime! Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that’s out of this Netherworld, BEETLEJUICE is “SCREAMINGLY GOOD FUN!” (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it’s a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS | April 18-23, 2023 | Ohio Theatre

Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations is the electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Nominated for 12 Tony® Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, it’s a thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America. Set to the beat of the group’s treasured hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” Ain’t Too Proud tells the unforgettable story of the legendary quintet that Billboard Magazine named the greatest R&B group of all time.

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD | June 6-11, 2023 | Ohio Theatre

All rise for Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork. The New York Times Critic’s Pick TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is “the most successful American play in Broadway history” (“60 Minutes”). Rolling Stone gives it five stars, calling it “an emotionally shattering landmark production of an American classic,” and New York Magazine calls it “a real phenomenon. Majestic and incandescent, it’s filled with breath and nuance and soul.” With direction by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD — “the greatest novel of all time” (Chicago Tribune) — has quickly become “one of the greatest plays in history” (NPR).

DISNEY’S FROZEN | July 26-August 6, 2023 | Ohio Theatre

From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the Tony®-nominated Best Musical, is now on tour across North America and the critics rave, “It’s simply magical!” (LA Daily News). Heralded by The New Yorker as “thrilling” and “genuinely moving,” Frozen features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar®- winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film’s songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer) round out the creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards. An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, Frozen is everything you want in a musical: It’s moving. It’s spectacular. And above all, it’s pure Broadway joy.

ELF THE MUSICAL | December 13-18, 2022 | Palace Theatre (Optional add-on)

ELF The Musical is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This modern-day Christmas classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner ELF.

Based on the beloved 2003 New Line Cinema hit, ELF features songs by Tony Award® nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Tony Award® winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray), and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone).

ANNIE | May 12-14, 2023 | Palace Theatre (Optional add-on)