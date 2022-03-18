Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters coming to Columbus in August for ‘This is Not a Drill’ tour

Waters is set to perform at Nationwide Arena on August 10 as part of his recently announced 'This is Not a Drill' 2022 North American tour.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Multi-talented musician and Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters is coming to Columbus this August.

Waters is set to perform at Nationwide Arena on August 10 as part of his recently announced 'This is Not a Drill' 2022 North American tour.

Concert tickets go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on March 25 and can be purchased here.

“Wow! My first farewell tour! Don’t miss it,” Waters said, hinting at what could be a possible end to his performing career.