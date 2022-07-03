Foreigner, 2 other artists announced to perform at Ohio State Fair this year

The artists join other talents, such as country music singer Toby Keith and comedian Gabriel Iglesias, who are set to perform during the 12-day state fair.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rock band Foreigner, R&B group Dru Hill and country music singer Scott McCreery are among the additional acts announced for this year’s Ohio State Fair Concert and Event Series.

All concerts will take place in the WCOL Celeste Center.

Tickets for the additional concerts and events will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Those who are signed up for Ohio State Fair newsletters will have early access to presale tickets starting Wednesday.

Each concert ticket purchased in advance also includes admission to the Ohio State Fair.

Tickets for the previously announced acts are available for purchase here.

The concerts announced so far for this summer are:

Thursday, July 28 at 7 p.m.

Toby Keith with special guest Alex Miller

Friday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Foreigner - Greatest Hits

Saturday, July 30 at 7 p.m.

Nelly with special guest Breland

Sunday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Dru Hill / Raheem DeVaughn

Monday, Aug. 1 at 7 p.m.

Zach Williams with special guest We the Kingdom

Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Scotty McCreery

Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m.

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias

Additional concerts will be announced on April 4.