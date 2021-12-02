Winter Storm Watch: 4-8" of snow possible in parts of central Ohio Sunday into Tuesday

The snow is expected to come into the area on Monday and Tuesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Next week we are looking at the potential for a couple of winter precipitation events. Ironing out the details will become clearer over the next few days as our short-range models that have higher resolution will pick up on this system and we will have more to look at and compare.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Champaign, Clark, Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Hardin, Hocking, Licking, Logan, Madison, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Union counties

To start the week, we could see some light snow develop Sunday night into Monday morning but accumulations at that time would be very minimal and any mixed precipitation appears to track south.

Snow would continue through Monday, but the next (bigger) disturbance arrives from the southwest Monday night into Tuesday. This is going to be more of the “whopper” that we are tracking. Snow should be the main precipitation type. Wouldn`t be surprised to see 4 to 8 inches from this system, if not more -- though uncertainly remains high on track/intensity of low pressure. Technically speaking, warm air aloft could cause some sleet/freezing rain in the southeast.



There are three model runs of this Monday/Tuesday system.

The one labeled NAM (only goes out to 7 p.m. Monday as of right now – so that doesn’t take into account any accumulation Monday night into Tuesday).

The other two show the projected accumulations through Tuesday morning. You will see one has the potential for a foot of snow.

I’m airing on the side of caution to forecast that much right now because I truly believe we will have a much better understanding of the system within 48 hours of its arrival.