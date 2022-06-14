Thousands without power in central Ohio following severe storms

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Severe weather moved through central Ohio on Monday evening, which caused some thunderstorm warnings and three brief tornado warnings to be issued in the region. High winds also led to power outages across the state.
These power outages come as extreme heat is moving into the area. You can see the latest weather alerts across central Ohio here.
Below is a breakdown of power outages by each county as of 5 a.m. Tuesday:
- Athens - 1,969 AEP customers
- Coshocton - 6,930 AEP customers
- Crawford - 1,675 AEP customers, 2,881 FristEnergy customers
- Deleware - 748 AEP customers, 685 FristEnergy customers
- Franklin - 4,214 AEP customers, 3 South Central Power customers
- Fairfield - 15 AEP customers, 1.2K South Central Power customers
- Guernsey - 1,009 AEP customers
- Hardin - 1,681 AEP customers
- Hocking - 137 AEP customers, 736 South Central Power customers
- Knox - 14,371 AEP customers, 405 FristEnergy customers
- Licking - 9,585 AEP customers, 27 South Central Power customers
- Marion - 972 AEP customers, 2,342 FristEnergy customers
- Morrow - 978 AEP customers, 5,338 FristEnergy customers
- Muskingum - 10,148 AEP customers
- Madison - 17 AEP customers, 726 FristEnergy customers
- Morgan - 2,788 AEP customers
- Perry - 299 AEP customers, 410 South Central Power customers
- Pickaway - 15 FristEnergy customers
- Pike - 5,484 AEP customers, 1.9K South Central Power customers
- Ross - 3,805 AEP customers, 166 South Central Power customers
- Union - 211 FristEnergy customers
To see a full list of AEP outages, click here. To see outages with South Central Power, click here. To see FristEnergy outages, click here.