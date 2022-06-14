Thousands without power in central Ohio following severe storms

According to AEP Ohio, FirstEnergy, and South Central Power, thousands of customers are without power in central Ohio and across the state.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Severe weather moved through central Ohio on Monday evening, which caused some thunderstorm warnings and three brief tornado warnings to be issued in the region. High winds also led to power outages across the state.

These power outages come as extreme heat is moving into the area. You can see the latest weather alerts across central Ohio here.

Below is a breakdown of power outages by each county as of 5 a.m. Tuesday:

Athens - 1,969 AEP customers

Coshocton - 6,930 AEP customers

Crawford - 1,675 AEP customers, 2,881 FristEnergy customers

Deleware - 748 AEP customers, 685 FristEnergy customers

Franklin - 4,214 AEP customers, 3 South Central Power customers

Fairfield - 15 AEP customers, 1.2K South Central Power customers

Guernsey - 1,009 AEP customers

Hardin - 1,681 AEP customers

Hocking - 137 AEP customers, 736 South Central Power customers

Knox - 14,371 AEP customers, 405 FristEnergy customers

Licking - 9,585 AEP customers, 27 South Central Power customers

Marion - 972 AEP customers, 2,342 FristEnergy customers

Morrow - 978 AEP customers, 5,338 FristEnergy customers

Muskingum - 10,148 AEP customers

Madison - 17 AEP customers, 726 FristEnergy customers

Morgan - 2,788 AEP customers

Perry - 299 AEP customers, 410 South Central Power customers

Pickaway - 15 FristEnergy customers

Pike - 5,484 AEP customers, 1.9K South Central Power customers

Ross - 3,805 AEP customers, 166 South Central Power customers

Union - 211 FristEnergy customers