Dublin upholds ban on use of fireworks

DUBLIN, Ohio — Dublin City Council voted to keep its consumer-grade fireworks ban in place on Monday.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill last year that would allow Ohioans to set off consumer-grade fireworks during the holidays and other select days of the year.

However, local municipalities have the right to restrict dates and times when fireworks can be set off. Local governments also have the option to ban consumer-grade fireworks altogether. The law is set to take effect on July 1.

Dublin joins Columbus, Upper Arlington and Worthington in not allowing citizens to use consumer-grade fireworks.