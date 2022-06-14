Columbus opens cooling centers as temperatures are expected to hit high 90s

Columbus Recreation and Parks will have these set up at five community centers.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus will be opening cooling centers across the city as temperatures will be in the high 90s this week.

The city says they will be located at five regional community centers Tuesday through Thursday to give residents a place to cool off.

The locations - Barnett, Beatty, Douglas, Glenwood and Marion Franklin - will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Columbus Recreation and Parks said they will continue to provide regular acitivites at community centers during regular hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Additionally, the pools at Dodge, Driving Park, Glenwood, Lincoln and Tuttle will have extended hours through Thursday with two open-swim blocks: 1-4 p.m. and 4:30-8 p.m.

The department says capacity is limited and you can pre-register online to secure a spot by clicking here.

The Blackburn, Linden, North Bank and Scioto Southland spraygrounds will be open for extended hours of 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Thursday.

Columbus Public Health reminds residents of ways to stay healthy and safe in hot weather: