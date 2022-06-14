Columbus opens cooling centers as temperatures are expected to hit high 90s

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus will be opening cooling centers across the city as temperatures will be in the high 90s this week.
The city says they will be located at five regional community centers Tuesday through Thursday to give residents a place to cool off.
The locations - Barnett, Beatty, Douglas, Glenwood and Marion Franklin - will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Columbus Recreation and Parks said they will continue to provide regular acitivites at community centers during regular hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Additionally, the pools at Dodge, Driving Park, Glenwood, Lincoln and Tuttle will have extended hours through Thursday with two open-swim blocks: 1-4 p.m. and 4:30-8 p.m.
The department says capacity is limited and you can pre-register online to secure a spot by clicking here.
The Blackburn, Linden, North Bank and Scioto Southland spraygrounds will be open for extended hours of 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Thursday.
Beat The Heat Fan Drive
10TV, 97.1 The Fan and LifeCare Alliance are asking central Ohioans to help their neighbors stay cool this summer. The 2022 fan drive begins June 15 and runs through Aug. 15. For more information, click here.
Columbus Public Health reminds residents of ways to stay healthy and safe in hot weather:
- Drink plenty of water. Do not wait until you are thirsty.
- Stay in air conditioning whenever possible. If you do not have an air conditioner, use movie theatres, malls, libraries and other public places that are cool.
- Avoid beverages with alcohol, caffeine and sugar because they will dehydrate you.
- Eat light meals.
- Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.
- Avoid strenuous activities and limit them to morning and evening hours.
- Learn the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses and how to treat them.
- Check on family members, friends and neighbors.
- Never leave people or pets in a closed car.