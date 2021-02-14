Grocery and hardware stores see an increase in customers ahead of potential winter storm

People are prepping for the large snow fall anticipated for early in the week.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Grocery stores continue to see an increase of customers ahead of Tuesday’s winter storm that is expected.

People are loading up their carts with the traditional 'hunker down' foods or their favorite snacks, just in case.

A spokesperson for Giant Eagle Market District told 10TV that they are busy but they are not experiencing any shortage of supplies.

"We continuously restock our stores, even during significant snowfall, and at this time we do not expect any disruption of service.”

Another popular place people head to before snowfall is the hardware store.

We spoke with the store manager at Schreiner Ace Hardware on 5th Avenue, Jeff Lynn.

Lynn said that they’ve been busy since the middle of last week with people coming in to buy winter weather items.

“Basically at this point, we’re selling anything that we have on the shelves,” Lynn said.

He said historically, January and February are their slower months, unless there is an anticipated large snowfall

Common winter items that are going fast are salt, scrappers and shovels.

The store is getting ready for another truckload of those popular items plus more snow blowers, to come in, in the coming days.

Lynn wants to remind everyone not to wait to run out and grab what is needed to prepare.