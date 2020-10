With 11 days remaining until the return of Big Ten football, Ohio State is holding media availability Tuesday to discuss the upcoming season.

Quarterback Justin Fields will speak to reporters first at 11 a.m.

Watch live in the above video player or on the 10TV Facebook page.

QB coach Corey Dennis and head coach Ryan Day are scheduled to speak to reporters after Fields.