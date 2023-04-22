Swiderski, Marks lead Charlotte over Columbus 1-0

Columbus (4-3-2) was tagged with a loss for just the sixth time in its last 31 regular-season matches. Only Cincinnati, with four, has fewer defeats over that span.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Karol Swiderski scored in the first half and goalkeeper George Marks made it stand up as Charlotte FC edged the Columbus Crew 1-0 on Saturday night.

Charlotte (2-4-3) took the lead for good in the 37th minute when Swiderski used passes from Kamil Józwiak and Bill Tuiloma to score his second goal of the season.

Columbus (4-3-2) was tagged with a loss for just the sixth time in its last 31 regular-season matches. Only Cincinnati, with four, has fewer defeats over that span.

Charlotte came from behind twice last season to earn draws with the Crew.

Charlotte outshot the Crew 11-10 with a 4-3 edge in shots on goal.

Marks finished with three saves to earn the clean sheet for Charlotte. Patrick Schulte saved three shots for Columbus.