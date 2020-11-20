Crew SC's Jonathan Mensah named to 2020 MLS Best XI

“We want to congratulate Jonathan on earning this worthy recognition as one of the top players in MLS in 2020,” said Crew SC President and General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. “Jonathan has been one of our key performers since earning the captain’s role, playing every minute of every match for the Club during a long and at times incredibly compact season. He has been pivotal to the success of our backline this year and a large reason why we had one of the best defensive records in the league during the regular season. We are proud of Jonathan’s accomplishments and we know he will continue to perform at a high level during the playoffs.”