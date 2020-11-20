Crew SC's Jonathan Mensah named to 2020 MLS Best XI

Columbus Crew SC defender Jonathan Mensah was named to the 2020 Major League Soccer Best XI.
The Best XI recognizes the league's top 11 players as determined by the media, MLS players and club technical staff.
“We want to congratulate Jonathan on earning this worthy recognition as one of the top players in MLS in 2020,” said Crew SC President and General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. “Jonathan has been one of our key performers since earning the captain’s role, playing every minute of every match for the Club during a long and at times incredibly compact season. He has been pivotal to the success of our backline this year and a large reason why we had one of the best defensive records in the league during the regular season. We are proud of Jonathan’s accomplishments and we know he will continue to perform at a high level during the playoffs.”
A finalist for 2020 defender of the year, Mensah was only one of two players to see 2,070 minutes of action in the regular season, playing every single minute for Columbus.
This is the first time Mensah has been named to the Best XI. He is the 12th player in Crew SC history to achieve the honor.
Mensah is in his fourth season with Crew SC and his first as a team captain.