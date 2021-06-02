Columbus Crew announces full capacity for final game at Historic Crew Stadium

The final match is set for June 19 as The Crew host Chicago Fire FC.

Columbus Crew announced Wednesday that Historic Crew Stadium will be open for full capacity for the club’s final match at the stadium.

The final match is set for June 19 as The Crew host Chicago Fire FC. Tickets will go on sale June 4.

This match will be the first at full capacity since March 1, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The ability to open Historic Crew Stadium to full-capacity crowds for our final match allows us to give our storied venue a proper send-off,” said Columbus Crew President & General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. “After an immensely challenging year for our community battling the pandemic, we are thrilled to be able to celebrate this momentous occasion by welcoming back large groups of our loyal supporters to what has been our home the past 22 years. We look forward to seeing everyone dressed in Black & Gold while chanting, cheering and celebrating with us at Historic Crew Stadium later this month.”

Fans will also be able to tailgate in the general parking lot on game day. The venue will remain a cashless facility for the match.

While there will be no mask or social distancing requirements, the team said fans can still wear masks if they feel more comfortable.

Historic Crew Stadium opened in 1999 as the first soccer-specific stadium in Major League Soccer.

In addition to serving as The Crew’s home venue, Historic Crew Stadium has also hosted several key matches in MLS and U.S. Soccer history, including Three MLS Cup matches (2001, 2015, 2020), two MLS All-Star games (2000, 2005), four FIFA Women’s World Cup Group Stage matches (2003), 10 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches (2000, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2009, 2012, 2013, 2016) and two SheBelieves Cup matches (2018).