The Ohio State Buckeyes men's basketball team announced they will be part of the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational.

The tournament will be held Nov. 21-23, 2022 at the Lahaina Civic Center on the island of Maui, Hawaii.

This will be the fourth appearance for the Buckeyes in the tournament after competing in 1988, 1993 and 2003.

The 2022 field also includes Arkansas, Arizona, Cincinnati, Creighton, Louisville, San Diego State and Texas Tech.