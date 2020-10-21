Odell Beckham Jr: on COVID-19: 'I don't think it's going to get into this body'

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said he isn't worried he'll catch COVID-19.

Last Thursday, Odell Beckham Jr. was sent home from the Cleveland Browns facility because he was feeling under the weather.

But while many feared the star wide receiver may have caught the coronavirus (COVID-19), Beckham said he never had such concern.

"Not in an arrogant way, I just don't think COVID can get to me," said Beckham, who twice tested negative for the coronavirus after being sent home and was ultimately allowed to rejoin the Browns ahead of their 38-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. "I don't think it's going to get into this body. I don't want [any] part of it, it [doesn't] want [any] parts of me. I think it's a mutual respect.

"I wasn't really worried about the test, I was just more -- in my mind for me and my maturity level, I thought it was the right thing to mention I may not have been feeling well. I just didn't want it to spread throughout the whole building if I did possibly have it. I was just trying to be an adult and be precautious about the situation."

Beckham's comments come amid a global pandemic that has affected arguably every aspect of society, including the NFL. Despite the league and players union agreeing to strict testing and safety protocols, teams have still experienced outbreaks, which has resulted in the rearranging of a portion of the 2020 schedule.

While Beckham ultimately tested negative for the virus, his illness last week resulted in the 3-time Pro Bowl wide receiver taking part in the league's coronavirus protocols. Asked about the experience on Wednesday, Beckham clearly wasn't happy about having to miss two days of practice, but acknowledged it was just one of the realities of playing in the NFL in 2020.