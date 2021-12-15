Saturday's Blue Jackets game postponed due to Flames players, staff in COVID protocol

This is the fourth Calgary game that has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

CALGARY, AB — Saturday's Columbus Blue Jackets game versus the Calgary Flames is postponed due to several Flames players and staff members entering the National Hockey League's COVID-19 protocol.

The league announced on Wednesday seven Calgary players and 10 staff members entered the protocol.

The Flames' have now postponed four games in total.

Columbus plays Thursday night in Edmonton before wrapping up its five-game road trip in Buffalo on Monday.

The NHL is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases, according to ESPN. The sports network reports between Monday and Tuesday, 30 players and staff were added to the league's COVID protocols. As of Wednesday, the NHL has postponed 10 games.