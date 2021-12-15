x
Saturday's Blue Jackets game postponed due to Flames players, staff in COVID protocol

This is the fourth Calgary game that has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
Credit: AP Photo/Brandon Wade
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Alexandre Texier, third from left, is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Dallas.

CALGARY, AB — Saturday's Columbus Blue Jackets game versus the Calgary Flames is postponed due to several Flames players and staff members entering the National Hockey League's COVID-19 protocol.

The league announced on Wednesday seven Calgary players and 10 staff members entered the protocol.

The Flames' have now postponed four games in total.

Columbus plays Thursday night in Edmonton before wrapping up its five-game road trip in Buffalo on Monday.

The NHL is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases, according to ESPN. The sports network reports between Monday and Tuesday, 30 players and staff were added to the league's COVID protocols. As of Wednesday, the NHL has postponed 10 games.

ESPN also reports the NHL is not considering a pause as several teams have dealt with COVID-19 outbreaks in the last month.

