Blue Jackets star forward Patrik Laine placed on IR with elbow sprain

Laine is expected to miss three-to-four weeks.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Blue Jackets star forward Patrik Laine will be out three-to-four weeks with an elbow sprain.

General Manger Jarmo Kekalainen announced Thursday Laine was placed on injured reserve after he sustained the injury in Wednesday's season opener on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Laine scored the team's first goal of the season Wednesday.

The Blue Jackets signed Laine to a four-year contract extension in the offseason.

The team recalled rookie forward Kent Johnson earlier on Thursday while assigning goalie Jet Greaves to the American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters.

The home opener for the Blue Jackets is Friday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.