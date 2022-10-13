x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
NHL

Blue Jackets star forward Patrik Laine placed on IR with elbow sprain

Laine is expected to miss three-to-four weeks.
Credit: AP Photo/Paul Vernon
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine waits on a puck drop against the Washington Capitals during a preseason NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. The Blue Jackets won 2-1.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Blue Jackets star forward Patrik Laine will be out three-to-four weeks with an elbow sprain.

General Manger Jarmo Kekalainen announced Thursday Laine was placed on injured reserve after he sustained the injury in Wednesday's season opener on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Laine scored the team's first goal of the season Wednesday.

The Blue Jackets signed Laine to a four-year contract extension in the offseason.

The team recalled rookie forward Kent Johnson earlier on Thursday while assigning goalie Jet Greaves to the American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters.

The home opener for the Blue Jackets is Friday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Download the 10TV News app to receive breaking news alerts.

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Dave Holmes goes 1-on-1 with Blue Jackets' 'Johnny Hockey'

Before You Leave, Check This Out