Zendaya makes Super Bowl ad debut with Squarespace

The "Euphoria" star becomes a savvy businesswoman after creating a webstore with Squarespace in the ad.

WASHINGTON — Sally sells seashells by the seashore. Or rather, Zendaya does, in her Super Bowl ad debut.

The TV spot features the "Euphoria" star as a sorrowful seashell entrepreneur named Sally, whose business takes off after she sets up a webstore with Squarespace.

Soon, the Emmy Award-winning actress becomes a "seaside sensation," and evolves her business to also sell "savory seaside snacks" and "seashell excursions of the seashore."

Zendaya's -- or Sally's? -- one-word response to becoming a savvy businesswoman: "Shucks."

The full 67-second ad released on YouTube is directed by Last Night in Soho mastermind Edgar Wright and narrated by rapper by André 3000. Because of timeslots, it likely TV-watchers during Super Bowl LVI may only get to see a shortened 30-second version of the ad.

In a statement released after the debut of the ad, Zendaya reiterated her enthusiasm of getting to star in a Super Bowl ad.

"As a creator myself, and a Squarespace customer since 2018, I understand the importance of having an online presence that truly represents you and your business," Zendaya said in the statement. "I was incredibly excited to have the opportunity to work and create with Edgar Wright on a story narrated by André '3000' Benjamin."