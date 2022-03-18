Ohio State women's hockey to play Minnesota Duluth for NCAA title

The Buckeyes are the top-ranked team heading into the championship game against Minnesota Duluth.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The Ohio State women's hockey team defeated Yale 2-1 Friday night to advance to the NCAA Championship.

Ohio State, the No. 1 seed in the tournament for the first time in the 23 years of the program, will face Minnesota Duluth on Sunday.

Senior forward Paetyn Levis and junior forward Jennifer Gardiner scored the goals for the Buckeyes.

After a scoreless first period, Yale junior defender Tabea Botthof batted a rebound into the net with 18:17 to play in the second. Shortly after, Ohio State went to the power play and converted on a goal by Levis.

Gardiner went through center ice and around two Yale players before going top shelf to break a 1-1 tie with 9:03 to play in the second period.

Sunday's game is scheduled for 4 p.m. on ESPNU.