Healthy Elvis shuts out Predators as Blue Jackets win 3-0

Cam Atkinson scored his team-leading seventh goal, and Max Domi and Eric Robinson also scored for the Blue Jackets.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Elvis Merzlikins got a shutout in his first start since coming off injured reserve as the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Nashville Predators 3-0.

Cam Atkinson scored his team-leading seventh goal, and Max Domi and Eric Robinson also scored for the Blue Jackets.

Columbus snapped a two-game skid but has recorded points in five of the last seven to stay close to the leaders in the Central Division.

Juuse Saros stopped 19 shots for the injury-plagued Predators, who have lost five of six and are among the lowest-scoring teams in the NHL.