Blue Jackets acquire Max Domi, 3rd round pick in exchange for Josh Anderson

Domi has scored 81 goals and 170 assists in 375 career games with the Canadiens and Arizona Coyotes.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have acquired center Max Domi and a third-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for forward Josh Anderson.

“Strengthening our center ice position has been a priority for our club and we are extremely excited to add a player of Max Domi’s talent and character to the Columbus Blue Jackets,” General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen said. “He is a skilled playmaker that also brings grit and competitiveness, and we think he will be a great addition to our team.”

Anderson has posted 65 goals and 50 assists since debuting with the Blue Jackets during the 2014-15 season. He missed 44 regular season and 10 playoff games this past season due to injury.