Garza, Weiskamp lead No. 9 Iowa over No. 4 Ohio State 73-57

Recently being projected as a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed, the Buckeyes lost three games in eight days.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Luka Garza had 24 points and 11 rebounds as No. 9 Iowa bounced back from a midweek loss to take down No. 4 Ohio State 73-57.

Dominated by No. 3 Michigan 79-57 on Thursday, the Hawkeyes pulled away in the second half. Joe Weiskamp added 19 for Iowa, including 5-for-9 shooting from 3-point range.

The Hawkeyes have won five of six with two games remaining in their regular season.

E.J. Liddell had 15 points and Justice Sueing added 10 for the Buckeyes.