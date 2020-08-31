Ryan Day issues statement on Haskell Garrett's shooting; Ohio State DT to be released from hospital Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day said Haskell Garrett is expected to be released from the hospital Monday after he was shot over the weekend.
Garrett, a defensive tackle, was shot early Sunday morning near campus on Chittenden Avenue.
He was taken to the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center in stable condition.
Day said the program will help Garrett and his family as he recovers.
Day released the following statement Monday:
"Haskell Garrett has been receiving excellent care at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for the injuries he received on Sunday. We anticipate he will be released from the Medical Center this morning. On behalf of his family and this football program, we would like to thank all those who have been a part of Haskell’s treatment and we are grateful that he will be heading home today. We will continue to help him and his family any way we can to expedite his recovery. "
Police have not given any information about a suspect.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477)