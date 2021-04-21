Report: Justin Fields managing epilepsy heading into NFL Draft

The former Buckeye is projected as a first-round pick in next week's draft.

The NFL Network is reporting that Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is managing epilepsy.

According to the report, NFL teams became aware during the pre-draft process that Fields is dealing with the disorder that can cause seizures.

The report says it has not affected his career and doctors are confident he'll grow out of it as other family members have.

"Diagnosed as a youth, Fields has seen his symptoms get shorter and less frequent over time, and he doesn't have seizures as long as he takes his medicine, a source said."

The former Buckeye is projected as a first-round pick in next week's draft.

Fields came to Columbus in 2019 after playing his freshman season at Georgia.

In two seasons with the Buckeyes, Fields threw for 5,373 yards with 63 touchdowns. He also ran for 867 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Fields was a two-time Graham–George Offensive Player of the Year and Griese–Brees Quarterback of the Year in the Big Ten Conference.

He was first-team All-Big Ten in both of his seasons. Fields was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in 2019 and the 2020 Chicago Tribune Silver Football winner.