LIVE UPDATES: #4 Ohio State vs. #14 Northwestern | Big Ten Championship

The Buckeyes are looking for a fourth straight conference championship in Indianapolis.

Ohio State 6 - Northwestern 10 | Halftime

Heartbreak for the Buckeyes right before the half. Into the red zone, looking to take back the lead, Fields is picked off in the end zone by Brandon Joseph before the Wildcats take a knee to hit the break.

Fields is currently 9-of-20 for 101 yards with one interception.

Sermon leading the team on the ground with 60 yards on 70 carries.

---

Ohio State 6 - Northwestern 10 | 2nd quarter | 5:23

Garrett Wilson and Fleming make a pair of big catches for the Buckeyes but their drive stalls after Fields is sacked on a first down. Blake Haubeil hits his second field goal to cut into the lead. (7 plays, 49 yards, 3:23)

---

Ohio State 3 - Northwestern 10 | 2nd quarter | 8:46

After being pinned back inside their own six, Northwestern leads a drive downfield before Ohio State comes up with a big stop on a third down forcing a 42-yard field goal from Charlie Kuhbander. (14 plays, 65 yards, 6:00)

---

Ohio State 3 - Northwestern 7 | 1st quarter | 4:02

After the Buckeyes open with a long, time-consuming drive, the Wildcats responded in the opposite fashion. After Peyton Ramsey rushes for 34 yards on third down, Cam Porter finished off the seven-play drive with a nine-yard touchdown run. (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:32)

---

Ohio State 3 - Northwestern 0 | 1st quarter | 6:34

Ohio State opens the game with a nearly nine-minute drive but only come up with a field goal after a Justin Fields' touchdown run was called back on a holding penalty.

Julian Fleming, starting in place of Olave, had three catches on the drive good for 40 yards. (16 plays, 51 yards, 8:26)

---

Olave, Browning among players out

The Buckeyes will be without 22 players going into the conference championship. The team released its list of unavailable players which included wide receiver Chris Olave and linebacker Baron Browning. You can see the full list here.

---

Ohio State is looking to cap off the 2020 season with a win over Northwestern for a fourth-straight Big Ten Championship.

Currently, the Buckeyes are No. 4 in the College Football Playoff and a win Saturday would all but lock them a spot.