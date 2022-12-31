Ohio State injury report vs. Georgia: 11 Buckeyes unavailable for Peach Bowl

The list contains some expected names including running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will be without 11 players against Georgia in the Peach Bowl Saturday night.

The list contains some expected names including running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Earlier this month, Henderson announced he would undergo surgery on his foot. The sophomore running back missed four games throughout the season while dealing with the injury.

Smith-Njigba, who missed most of the season, announced he would miss the playoff semifinal to continue to rehabilitate a leg injury and prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

The wideout was injured in the season opener and attempted to comeback twice during the season.

The only game-time decision is tight end Gee Scott, who has played in all 12 games this year.

Game-time decision

TE Gee Scott

Unavailable