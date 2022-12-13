Ohio State RB Henderson to have foot surgery, will miss College Football Playoff

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson will not play in the College Football Playoffs after opting to have surgery on his foot.
The sophomore running back missed four games throughout the season. Despite the injury-plagued year, Henderson still rushed for 604 yards on 107 attempts, scoring seven total touchdowns.
Following Ohio State's loss to Michigan, one of the four games Henderson missed, he replied to a now-deleted tweet saying he has been playing with torn ligaments and a broken bone in his foot "every week."
The Ohio State backfield will likely be led by Miyan Williams against Georgia in the Peach Bowl, who has put up 834 yards and scored 13 touchdowns on the year.