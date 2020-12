The Buckeyes return to the field against the Spartans in East Lansing.

Another bump in the road as Ohio State missed its second game of the season due to COVID-19 last week.

The No. 4 Buckeyes plan to return to the field Saturday on the road against Michigan State.

This week's trailer focuses on the adversity the team has faced this year.

"We earned this moment to be here. Now we can't retreat. Let's make this special. Let's show the world what the Buckeyes are all about."