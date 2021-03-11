LIVE UPDATES: #5 Ohio State vs. Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — 13 Buckeyes out against Cornhuskers
Ohio State will be without 13 players today including wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who leads the team in receptions and receiving yards.
Running back Master Teague, who has missed the last two games, is not listed on this week's unavailable list.
On the road again
We've made it to November and the final stretch for Ohio State starts today at Nebraska.
The Buckeyes have currently won six straight over the Cornhuskers.
Check out the 10 Things To Know for this week for some more facts before kickoff.
We'll bring you all of the latest information from tonight's game in this story as well as our post-game coverage this evening.