LIVE UPDATES: #5 Ohio State vs. Nebraska

The Buckeyes and Cornhuskers are meeting for the sixth straight year.

LINCOLN, Neb. — 13 Buckeyes out against Cornhuskers

Ohio State will be without 13 players today including wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who leads the team in receptions and receiving yards.

Running back Master Teague, who has missed the last two games, is not listed on this week's unavailable list.

---

On the road again

We've made it to November and the final stretch for Ohio State starts today at Nebraska.

The Buckeyes have currently won six straight over the Cornhuskers.

Check out the 10 Things To Know for this week for some more facts before kickoff.