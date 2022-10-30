Ohio State, Tennessee tied at No. 2 in latest AP poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For a fourth-straight week, Ohio State is the No. 2 team in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday. This week, they are tied with Tennessee.
The Buckeyes are coming off a fourth-quarter comeback win over then-ranked No. 13 Penn State in State College on Saturday.
Defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau was the star of the game where he had six tackles, two sacks, three tackles-for-loss, a forced fumble/recovery and two interceptions with one being returned for a touchdown.
Also ranked within the Big Ten are Georgia (1), Michigan (4), Clemson (5), Alabama (6), TCU (7), Oregon (8), USC (9) and UCLA (10).
Ohio State will have their second-straight road game as they take on Northwestern Saturday at noon.
AP Top 25 (Oct. 30, 2022)
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
2. Tennessee
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. Alabama
7. TCU
8. Oregon
9. USC
10. UCLA
11. Ole Miss
12. Utah
13. Kansas State
14. Illinois
15. LSU
16. Penn State
17. North Carolina
18. Oklahoma State
19. Tulane
20. Wake Forest
21. North Carolina State
22. Syracuse
23. Liberty
24. Oregon State
25. UCF