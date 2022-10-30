Ohio State, Tennessee tied at No. 2 in latest AP poll

Ohio State will have their second-straight road game as they take on Northwestern Saturday at noon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For a fourth-straight week, Ohio State is the No. 2 team in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday. This week, they are tied with Tennessee.

The Buckeyes are coming off a fourth-quarter comeback win over then-ranked No. 13 Penn State in State College on Saturday.

Defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau was the star of the game where he had six tackles, two sacks, three tackles-for-loss, a forced fumble/recovery and two interceptions with one being returned for a touchdown.

Also ranked within the Big Ten are Georgia (1), Michigan (4), Clemson (5), Alabama (6), TCU (7), Oregon (8), USC (9) and UCLA (10).

Ohio State will have their second-straight road game as they take on Northwestern Saturday at noon.

AP Top 25 (Oct. 30, 2022)