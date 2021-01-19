Defensive tackle Haskell Garrett returning to Ohio State

Garrett made the announcement in a video posted to his Twitter account.

Defensive tackle Haskell Garrett announced Tuesday that he will use an additional year of eligibility and return to Ohio State this season.

He said after a lot of prayer and conversations with his family, he decided to return to Columbus.

Garrett is able to return to the Buckeyes after the NCAA gave an extra year of eligibility to all student-athletes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.