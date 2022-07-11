x
Ohio State Football

Ohio State at No. 2 in second College Football Playoff rankings

The Buckeyes are back home this weekend as they host Indiana in a noon kickoff.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State held on to the No. 2 in the second College Football Playoff Rankings released Tuesday night.

The Buckeyes are coming off a 21-7 win over Northwestern on a rainy and windy in Evanston.

Also ranked within the Big Ten are Michigan (3), Penn State (14) and Illinois (21).

After spending the last two weeks on the road, Ohio State is back home this Saturday as they host Indiana in a noon kickoff.

College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 8, 2022)

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. Oregon
  7. LSU
  8. USC
  9. Alabama
  10. Clemson
  11. Ole Miss
  12. UCLA
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. UNC
  16. NC State
  17. Tulane
  18. Texas
  19. Kansas State
  20. Notre Dame
  21. Illinois
  22. UCF
  23. Florida State
  24. Kentucky
  25. Washington

