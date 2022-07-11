Ohio State at No. 2 in second College Football Playoff rankings

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State held on to the No. 2 in the second College Football Playoff Rankings released Tuesday night.
The Buckeyes are coming off a 21-7 win over Northwestern on a rainy and windy in Evanston.
Also ranked within the Big Ten are Michigan (3), Penn State (14) and Illinois (21).
After spending the last two weeks on the road, Ohio State is back home this Saturday as they host Indiana in a noon kickoff.
College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 8, 2022)
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- TCU
- Tennessee
- Oregon
- LSU
- USC
- Alabama
- Clemson
- Ole Miss
- UCLA
- Utah
- Penn State
- UNC
- NC State
- Tulane
- Texas
- Kansas State
- Notre Dame
- Illinois
- UCF
- Florida State
- Kentucky
- Washington