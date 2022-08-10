C.J. Stroud earns Big Ten weekly honors after Michigan State game

Stroud threw for 361 yards and six touchdowns on 21 completions in the Buckeyes’ 49-20 win over Michigan State.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was named the Big Ten Conference Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season.

In the first half, the junior was 15-of-18 for 285 yards and four touchdowns and directed scoring drives of 80, 75, 98, 75 and 91 yards.

The Buckeyes scored touchdowns on seven of its first eight possessions in building a 49-13 lead in the third quarter.

Stroud became the first quarterback in Big Ten history to throw at least six touchdowns passes three times.

He also moved past Justin Fields into second place all-time among Ohio State quarterbacks with 68 touchdown passes. J.T. Barrett owns the school and Big Ten record of 104.

This is Stroud’s fourth career Offensive Player of the Week award and his 11th career weekly honor from the conference.

Nationally, Stroud is ranked No. 1 in touchdown passes (24), quarterback rating (207.5) and yards per attempt (10.9).

The Buckeyes have the week off before returning to Columbus to host Iowa on Oct. 22.

2022 Ohio State Players of the Week

Offensive

Sept. 12 - Marvin Harrison Jr. (7 receptions, 184 yards, 3 TDs vs. Arkansas State)

Sept. 19 - C.J. Stroud (22-of-27, 367 yards, 5 TDs vs. Toledo)

Oct. 3 - Miyan Williams (21 carries, 189 yards, 5 TDs vs. Rutgers)

Oct. 10 – C.J. Stroud (21-of-26, 361 yards, 6 TDs vs. Michigan State)

Defensive