This is the first Browns playoff win since 1995.

PITTSBURGH — The Browns took care of a Pittsburgh Steelers team that would not go away in the second half to win 48-37.

Cleveland scored an NFL record 28 points in the first quarter thanks to multiple Steeler turnovers.

Baker Mayfield threw for over 250 yards and three touchdowns.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw 4 interceptions.