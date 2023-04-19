Bengals announce new partnership with Skyline Chili

Prior to Wednesday’s announcement, the Bengals partnered with Gold Star for more than 20 years.

CINCINNATI — It’s Skyline Time in The Jungle.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Skyline Chili announced on Wednesday a new multi-year partnership, making the Cincinnati staple the official chili of the city’s NFL team.

Fans can buy Skyline Chili’s Cheese Coneys at concession stands throughout Paycor Stadium. There will also be collectible cups that fans can purchase at restaurant locations in Ohio and Kentucky.

"Skyline is known for bringing people together, so we're honored to bring that experience to fans as they enjoy Skyline and cheer on our beloved Bengals from inside the stadium," said Sarah Sicking, vice president of marketing and brand engagement for Skyline Chili.

It's Skyline Time in The Jungle‼️



We are excited to announce @Skyline_Chili as our new official chili partner. pic.twitter.com/FhbkPruhsV — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 19, 2023

Prior to Wednesday’s announcement, the Bengals partnered with Gold Star for more than 20 years.

“It has been our privilege to be the Official Chili of the Cincinnati Bengals for more than 21 years. We’ve shown up for this team and Who Dey Nation in the good times and the bad; when the franchise had a winning record and a losing one. No fair-weather fans at Gold Star, that’s for sure,” Gold Star said in a statement.

It has been our privilege to be the Official Chili of the Cincinnati Bengals for more than 21 years. We look forward to finding new ways to show our love to Who Dey Nation. Read our full statement: pic.twitter.com/F0OS0qzibA — Gold Star (@goldstarchili) April 19, 2023

“We are so proud of how we’ve always shown up for the Bengals and Who Dey Nation. Not just when the team is winning. Not just when things are looking up. Always.”

