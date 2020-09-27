Bengals tie Eagles 23-23; Burrow sacked 8 times

Rookie Tee Higgins caught two touchdowns.

PHILADELPHIA — Joe Burrow kept his team from losing again. So did Carson Wentz after several mistakes. Neither quarterback earned a win, however.

Burrow tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Tee Higgins in regulation and Wentz dove into the end zone for the tying score in the final minute as the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles played to a 23-23 tie on Sunday.

Philadelphia’s Jake Elliott lined up for a 59-yard field goal with 19 seconds left in overtime but a false start on Matt Pryor forced the Eagles to punt it away and play for the tie.