Bengals take wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase at No. 5

An All-American in 2019, Chase set SEC records with 1,780 yards receiving and 20 TD catches.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates with wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) on their touchdown pass play during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. LSU won 50-7. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who sat out last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been chosen fifth overall in the NFL draft by Cincinnati.

Desperate for a playmaker to team with Joe Burrow, the quarterback who teamed with Chase to lead LSU to the 2019 national title, the Bengals found him in a guy who makes all the contested catches. 

There were strong indications as the draft approached that the Bengals would eschew taking a blocker to protect Burrow and go for the top wideout.