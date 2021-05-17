Three injured in two-vehicle crash in Crawford County

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Crawford County.

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened near the intersection of State Route 96 and Baker Road in Vernon Township just before 5:30 p.m.

Officials say the crash involved a 2005 Ford Taurus and a 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan.

The driver and a passenger in the Ford Taurus were taken by ambulance to Shelby Hospital, while the driver of the minivan was flown to the Ohio State University Hospital.

The conditions of everyone involved in the crash are unknown.