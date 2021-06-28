State budget to include Ohio K-12 school funding overhaul

The joint House-Senate conference committee also restored funding for broadband access, putting the amount at $250 million over two years.

Lawmakers working out final details of Ohio's upcoming $75 billion state budget have restored a bipartisan plan to overhaul how schools are funded.

The joint House-Senate conference committee voted on the changes Monday ahead of consideration by the full House and Senate as soon as Monday night.

The Republican-controlled House had included the so-called Fair School Funding Plan in its budget plan but the Senate rejected it.

The plan, supported by multiple education advocacy groups, is meant to bring more reliability to annual school funding payments to districts.

The new budget restores the House version but keeps a Senate plan to directly fund charter schools.

