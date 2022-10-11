One party rule in Ohio: Is it good for democracy?

Tuesday's elections guaranteed Republican control of the Ohio Statehouse again, but did democracy suffer as a result?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio is among 37 states where one party runs everything. Republicans control 23 states while Democrats control 14, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

“What we have in Ohio is really an echo chamber in which Republicans have power. They've drawn maps and pretty much done what they want,” said David Nevin, a political science professor at the University of Cincinnati.

A one-party rule is great for the ruling party, but others see a lack of balance as dangerous.

“No elected official at this point is accountable to what it is voters want and are demanding, which is very frightening,” said Democratic State Sen. Allison Russo of Upper Arlington.

A one-party rule is becoming a growing trend. Seventeen states had divided governments in 2018. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, that dropped to 13 in 2020 and is now down to 12.

“Gerrymandering plays a role in this when one side gets to draw the maps one side gets to perpetuate power,” said Niven.

Controversy over Ohio's redistricting maps played a significant role in creating a divided government.

The topic is not lost on newly elected Republican Senator JD Vance.

“We have a divided government in this country and in order for us to solve problems, we are going to have to find a way to work around that,” he said.

But is there enough incentive for those in power to reach across the aisle when one party controls the agenda?

“90% of Ohioans support universal background checks. That is the highest polling issue I’ve ever seen in Ohio; 90% and they get policies that go in the opposite direction,” Niven said.

Niven said there is now a system that disincentives politicians from listening to the other side.