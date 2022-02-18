x
Ohio Republican Party endorses GOP incumbent Mike DeWine

The party’s central committee endorsed DeWine and GOP Lt. Gov. Jon Husted 36-26 via secret ballot.
Credit: AP Photo/John Minchillo, Pool, File
FILE - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, left, reacts after taking the oath of office alongside his wife Fran during a public inauguration ceremony at the Ohio Statehouse, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Republican Party on Friday endorsed incumbent GOP Gov. Mike DeWine for re-election ahead of the May primary.

The party’s central committee endorsed DeWine and GOP Lt. Gov. Jon Husted 36-26 via secret ballot. DeWine tweeted his thanks to the party.

The party also endorsed the other four non-judicial GOP candidates: Secretary of State Frank LaRose; Attorney General Dave Yost; Treasurer Robert Sprague; and Auditor Keith Faber.

DeWine, 75, has faced criticism from some fellow Republicans over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and especially over his early shut-down orders and the year-long state mask mandate, which expired last summer.

Conservatives are fed up with DeWine, the gubernatorial campaign of former U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci tweeted after the endorsement.

PRIMARY ELECTION – The primary election is May 3. The deadline to register to vote in the primary election is April 5.

GENERAL ELECTION – The general election is Nov. 8. The deadline to register to vote in the general election is Oct. 11

For more information on how to register and other important voting deadlines, you can visit the Ohio Secretary of State website by clicking here.

