Ohio Supreme Court rules commission's third redistricting maps unconstitutional

The court majority ruled that the drawings of the first two maps were of partisan intent to favor Republicans and disfavor Democrats.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For a third time, the Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled proposed House and Senate districts maps as unconstitutional and must be redrawn.

In a 4-3 decision Wednesday night, the court majority ruled that the drawings of the first two maps were of partisan intent to favor Republicans and disfavor Democrats.

The court ordered the Ohio Redistricting Commission to draft a new plan and file it with the Ohio Secretary of State’s office by March 28. The plan must also be filed with the court by 9 a.m. March 29.

This marks the third time that the court has found that maps adopted by the commission do not meet voter-approved provisions of the state constitution to reduce gerrymandering.

In January, the Ohio Supreme Court rejected maps from the commission that favored Republicans in at least 62 of the 99 House districts and 23 of the 33 Senate districts.

The second set of maps was again rejected in February.

Wednesday's decision could delay Ohio's May 3 primary.

Statement from House Minority Leader and Ohio Redistricting Commission member Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington):