Ohio lawmakers file resolutions calling for Rep. Householder's removal from office

Householder, the former Speaker of the Ohio House pleaded not guilty in September to a federal corruption charge tied to an alleged $60 million bribery scheme.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio lawmakers have introduced two separate resolutions, calling for the removal of Rep. Larry Householder from office.

One resolution was filed by Democratic lawmakers -- Rep. Jeffrey Crossman (D-Parma), Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan (D-Youngstown) and Rep. Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington).

"Mr. Householder disgraced the House and abused his office by selling legislation to the highest bidder. His continued presence is a slap in the face to all Ohioans who trust that their elected officials are here at the Statehouse working for them. He abused that trust and we cannot wait any longer to remove him from this chamber," Lephore-Hagan said in a statement.

House Republicans, Rep. Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) and Rep. Mark Fraizer (R-Newark) introduced a version of their own.

"We know there is significant support for expulsion within the Republican caucus, & we believe it is time to call the vote," Stewart tweeted.

If House Republicans decide to bring a motion to expel Householder from office, they will need to bring the motion to the House floor. In order for the motion to pass, 66 votes or a two-thirds majority is needed.

In an emailed statement on Wednesday, current Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) wrote House members have discussed the possibility of expelling Househoder from his seat.

"I have consistently maintained that Larry Householder should resign from the Ohio House of Representatives. The resolutions filed will receive the appropriate process according to House rules,” Cupp said.

Former GOP chairman Matt Borges also pleaded not guilty in the case.

Two other men charged – Juan Cespedes and Jeff Longstreth – have since entered guilty pleas.