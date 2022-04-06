Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas will send migrants to US Capitol on charter buses

Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd said the state will have over 900 buses for this operation.

TEXAS, USA — Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that Texas will provide charter buses to border communities so migrants can be sent to Washington, D.C., where the Biden administration can better deal with them.

"To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington D.C.," Abbott said."We are sending them to the United States Capitol where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border."

Abbott said the first drop-off location of the buses will be at the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia is among those who disagree with Abbott's decision.

"Well, it's just ridiculous," said Garcia. "This is just another one of his series of political stunts he is just more worried about globalizing his base than he is worried about taking care of people in Texas."

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee also spoke against the announcement.

"The mockery of the seriousness of people who are fleeing a crisis is shameful," Lee said.

Abbott's announcement is in response to the administration's decision last month to roll back a pandemic-era emergency health order known as Title 42 that allowed immigration authorities to turn away migrants at the border, even those seeking asylum. That order, which was put in place during former President Donald Trump’s administration, has allowed immigration authorities to manage the sometimes overwhelming number of migrants trying to enter the country.

Without it, federal officials say, they expect to draw thousands more migrants to the southwestern border every day, in addition to the already large numbers of people trying to enter from Latin America and other places across the globe.