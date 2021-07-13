President Joe Biden returning to Ohio for CNN town hall

The visit will be Biden's third visit to Ohio after being sworn into office in January.

President Joe Biden will be making another visit to the Buckeye State next week.

The president will be participating in a CNN town hall on Wednesday, July 21 in Cincinnati.

According to CNN, the town hall will be hosted by Don Lemon and is expected to focus on a wide range of issues facing the nation, ranging from COVID-19 to the economy.

The visit will be Biden's third visit to Ohio after being sworn into office in January.

In March, the president came to Columbus and toured Ohio State's James Cancer Hospital on the anniversary of the Affordable Care Act being signed into law.